Lancaster man drowns at Lake Wateree

LAKE WATEREE – Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified David Cunningham, a 62-year-old Lancaster County res­ident, as the June 29 Lake Wateree drowning victim.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) re­ported that officers and their dive team were responding to a report of a missing person on Lake Wateree in Kershaw County.

According to West, Cunningham went into the water to swim about 2:40 p.m. and did not resurface.

Kershaw County Fire Service, Emergency Management Services, and Camden/Kershaw County Res­cue Squad were on scene to assist in the search.

SCDNR’s dive team recovered Cunningham’s body about 10:45 p.m., according to West.