MLily assists Fairfield Sheriff’s K9 officers

By

Fairfield County Deputies Lt. Alan Cox, left, and his dog Dano; Cpl Andrew Ellison and Gaia; and Cpl. Everette Ernst and Rayden were presented oxygen kits and water showers from Vice President of Fairfield County K-9 Friends Megan George and her dog Fury at a ceremony at MlilyUSA. The donations were made on behalf of HealthcareSC’s parent company, MlilyUSA.| Contributed

WINNSBORO – HealthcareSC presented K9 Pawprint Oxygen kits and water showers to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit during an informal ceremony Wed, July 23 at the MlilyUSA’s manufacturing facility in Winnsboro. MlilyUSA is the parent company of HealthcareSC.

The presentations were made by Megan George, vice president of Fairfield County K-9 Friends, to Fairfield County deputies and their K-9 partners: Lt. Alan Cox and Dano; Cpl Andrew Ellison and Gaia, and Everette Ernst and Rayden.

The donated Pawprint Oxygen kits and water showers are lifesaving equipment especially designed to support K-9 officers during fire and smoke situations, but can be helpful in other situations as well.

“We appreciate all of the support and care from the team at HealthcareSC and their dedication to ensuring the K-9 units have lifesaving equipment on hand,” George said.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s office launched its K-9 program in March with two dog handles and their K-9 partners. That launch was precipitated when Cox, a longtime expert at working with law enforcement’s dogs, came to work for the Fairfield office.

“We’ve been able to do this at very low cost because of Sgt. Alan Cox, who is actually heading up this program for us. He has a very broad background in this and is very professional, very experienced in law enforcement K-9 programs,” said Chief Deputy Brad Douglas.

Through Cox’s professional contacts, he says, the sheriff’s office was able to get trained dogs at relatively low cost, and a nonprofit sheriff’s foundation helped with some of the money that was needed to get the program started.