NRC renews VC Summer operating license

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has renewed for a second time the operating license of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, Unit 1, for an additional 20 years. V.C. Summer Unit 1 is a pressurized-water reactor in Jenkinsville, South Carolina. Its license will now expire on Aug. 6, 2062.

The NRC’s review of the Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc. application requesting authorization to operate from 60 to 80 years proceeded on two tracks. A safety evaluation report was issued in February 2025, and a final supplemental environmental impact statement was issued in May 2025. These documents, as well as other information regarding the V.C. Summer subsequent license renewal application, are available on the NRC website: https://www.nrc.gov/ reactors/operating/licensing/renewal/ applications/virgil-summer-subsequent. html Additional information about the license renewal process can also be found on the NRC’s website.