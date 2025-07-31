Ozone All-Stars battle at state

FLORENCE – Claiming the District 4 title with a 2-0 sweep of Dentsville, Blythewood’s Ozone All-Stars competed for the SC Diamond Youth Baseball title in Florence in mid-July.
Blythewood fell to Lake Marion 5-6 in their opening game, then took down Greenwood 6-5 before a 10-0 loss to Hilton Head eliminated them from play.
Blythewood led 3-1 after an inning of play against Lake Marion. A three-run third inning and two more in the top of the fourth put Lake Marion up 6-3. Blythewood looked to rally in the bottom of the fourth, plating two runs, but Lake Marion held on for the 6-5 win.
Up 4-0 after two at-bats, Blythewood found themselves tied at 4 in the top of the fourth inning in Sunday’s elimination game against Greenwood. RBI singles from Matthew W in the top of the fifth and Corbett M in the top of the sixth gave Blythewood the insurance lead they needed as they held on for a 6-5 win on day two.
Hilton Head eliminated Blythewood from tournament play on day three with a 10-0 shutout. Luke J and Emmit H managed the team’s only hits.
LAKE MARION – 1-0-3-2-0-0 – 6, 7, 0
BLYTHEWOOD – 3-0-0-2-0-0 – 5, 4, 2
BW: Cohen B 1-3. Corbett M 1-2, RBI. Holden F 2-2.
BLYTHEWOOD – 0-4-0-0-1-1 – 6, 4, 1
GREENWOOD – 0-3-1-0-0-1 – 5, 6, 2
BW: Matthew W 2-3, 3 RBI. Corbett M 1-2, RBI. Luke J 1-2.
BLYTHEWOOD – 0-0-0-0-0-X – 0, 2, 1
HILTON HEAD – 1-2-2-0-5-X – 10, 11, 0
BW: Luke J 1-2. Emmitt H 1-2.
All scores and stats from Gamechanger