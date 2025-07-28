Referendum to change form of government in Blythewood set for July 29

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A special election for the Town of Blythewood will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, so that residents of the Town can vote as to whether or not they want the Town of Blythewood to change the form of its government from a mayor-council form to the council-manager form.

Voting Information

Only persons who live inside the boundaries of the Town of Blythewood can vote in the election. People who live in the unincorporated area of 29016 are not eligible to vote in this election.

The following polling places will be open during the election from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on election day.

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 1

Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Cir., Blythewood

Precinct 453 – Longcreek

Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Cir., Blythewood

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 2

Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Rd., Blythewood

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 3

Blythewood High, 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood

Precinct 014 – Ridgeway

Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Rd., Blythewood

Election Results

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Richland County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 20204.

Breaking Down the Forms of Government

South Carolina law allows municipalities to organize under one of three forms of government. It also allows municipalities to change the form of government by referendum.

Although each of the three forms have unique structures, some things remain the same in all instances. For example, in all three forms of municipal government in South Carolina, all legislative and policy making authority rests with the council. All councils must meet at least one time per month and comply with the notice and agenda requirements in the SC Freedom of Information Act. In all cases, the mayor, or a majority of council, can call special meetings.

Full information is available in the Forms and Powers of Municipal Government handbook, along with a list of which municipality has which form of government. Here are some basics for the form of government Blythewood currently operates under and the form the residents are being asked to vote for:

Mayor-council (Blythewood’s current form of government)

SC Code Title 5, Chapter )

The council (made up of four or more councilmembers, including the mayor):

holds all legislative and policy power.

can hire an administrator to “assist the mayor in his office.”

appoints the municipal clerk, attorney and judge.

adopts the balanced budget, which is prepared for council by the mayor.

The mayor

votes as a member of council and presides over council meetings.

serves as chief executive officer, supervising departments, as well as appointing and removing employees in accordance with personnel rules adopted by council.

prepares and submits the budget and capital program to council, and makes the annual financial report to the public and to council.

Council-manager (the proposed form of government for Blythewood)

SC Code Title 5, Chapter 13

The council

has either four, six or eight council members, plus the mayor.

holds all legislative and policy power.

employs a manager, attorney and judge.

adopts a balanced budget, which is prepared for council by the manager.

The mayor

has no additional power compared to other council members.

has no administrative responsibilities.

presides at council meetings by tradition, not statutory authority.

may exercise informal authority as leader of council and staff as spokesperson for the council.

The manager