WINNSBORO – Registration is available for Fairfield County Recreation Department’s adult co-ed softball league, which will open play in fall 2025.

Games are set for Mondays and Wednesdays at Garden Street Park, 400 N Garden St. in downtown Winnsboro.

Teams are required to play at least three females. Team fees are $350.

For more information or to register, contact 803-636-9114 or email [email protected].