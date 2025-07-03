Sheriff Montgomery seeks help locating Michael Kelly

By

Kelley

FAIRFIELD COUNTY The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Michael Tyler Kelley, who is wanted on drug-related charges and is also wanted by South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SC PPP).

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kelley is known to frequent the Ridgeway area, and he is in the National Crime Information Center, a database maintained by the FBI.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or through the P3 Tips app.