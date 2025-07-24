You are here: Home / Community / Summer concert returns Saturday

Summer concert returns Saturday

July 24, 2025 By Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – Put your dancin’ shoes on and head to downtown Winnsboro this Saturday evening for the second concert in the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Nights Concert Series.

From 8 – 11 p.m., the Jonathan Douglas Band will be on stage in front of the clock.

Food trucks will be on site selling a variety of foods and drinks, including beer and wine (provided by Sarah N’ Geo’s).

For a fun, free night of entertainment and visiting with friends and neighbors, bring your lawn chairs and the kids and enjoy a great time listening to music and dancing the summer night away.

