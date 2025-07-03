Town of Blythewood to host info meetings about changing form of government July 7 and 14

By

Referendum to Change Form of Government Scheduled July 29

BLYTHEWOOD – A special elec­tion for the Town of Blythewood will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, so that residents of the Town can vote as to whether or not they want the Town of Bly­thewood to change the form of its government from a mayor-council form to the council-manager form.

Informational Meetings

Two informational meetings regarding this referendum (vote) will be held at Doko Manor on Monday, July 7, at 11 a.m. and on Monday, July 14, at 6 p.m. Doko Manor is located in Doko Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle.

To answer the community’s questions about the referendum and forms of government, non-po­litical officials of the Municipal As­sociation of South Carolina will be on hand at the meetings to objec­tively explain and answer ques­tions about the different roles and responsibilities of elected officials and staff in each form of govern­ment – mayor/council form and council/manager form.

Voting Information

Only persons who live inside the boundaries of the Town of Blythewood can vote in the elec­tion. People who live in the unin­corporated area of 29016 are not eligible to vote in this election.

Those who live in the town and wish to vote in the referendum must already have registered to vote.

Early Voting

Early voting will begin on Mon­day, July 14, 2025, and ends on Friday, July 25. The early voting center, located in Columbia at 2020 Hampton St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Mon­day through Friday (closed Satur­day and Sunday.)

Absentee Voting

Registered electors who cannot vote in person on the day of the election and/or who will be out of the country for the duration of early voting may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Com­pleted applications must be re­turned no later than 5 p.m., on the eleventh day before the day of the election. Absentee ballot applica­tion requests must be sent by U.S. mailto P. O. Box 192, S.C. 29202. For information about absentee ballots, call 803-576-2240.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Richland County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provi­sional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at Rich­land County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 20204.

The following polling places will be open during the election from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on election day:

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 1

Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Cir., Blythewood

Precinct 453 – Longcreek

Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Cir., Blythewood

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 2

Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Rd., Blythewood

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 3

Blythewood High, 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood

Precinct 014 – Ridgeway

Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Rd., Blythewood