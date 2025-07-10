Twisters considers preschool program

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Following Trinity Learning Center’s recent closure announcement, Twister Nation, which houses The Tumble Tree and Twisters, is exploring interest for a potential preschool program in their Blythewood facility.

The new 20,000 square foot gym, which officially opened in March 2025, has five large gym floors with trampolines and indoor preschool play equipment.

“If you have a child ages 3-5 and are looking for a nurturing, fun, and educational environment, we’d love to hear from you,” a post on the company’s Facebook page said.

“Our classrooms are spacious and have plenty of room for learning, craft time and lunch,” the post continued. “With a degree in Education, years of lead preschool experience and a passion for early childhood development, our Lead Teacher will bring both expertise and heart to our preschool program.”

Visit thetumbletree.com for pictures of the new facility, located at 18 Blythe View Ct., just off of Blythewood Rd. in Blythewood.

If interested, email [email protected] for the planning questionnaire.