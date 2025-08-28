Burroughs named Fairfield Deputy Administrator

By

WINNSBORO – County Administrator Vic Carpenter announced during Monday night’s county council meeting that Jonathan Burroughs has been named the county’s Deputy Administrator.

Burroughs

Burroughs has been employed with the county for five years, serving as County Public Works Director.

Prior to coming to work for the county, Burroughs was employed by Richland School District Two as a teacher and coach.

“Jonathan is a lifelong resident of this county,” Carpenter said, introducing Burroughs. “He’s grown up here and most anybody from this county knows him and his family. He will be an excellent addition to the administrative staff and will be soon a very visible part of this county and what we do. I want to thank Jonathan very much for what he has done and what he will do for this county.”

“I’m excited to be working with Mr. Carpenter and the entire staff to continue making Fairfield County a destination for residents, as well as visitors,” stated Burroughs. “It’s humbling to be offered this opportunity, and I’m ready to get started.”