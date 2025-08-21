Cobblestone hosts SC Women’s Open

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The South Carolina Women’s Open was held at Cobblestone Golf Club in Blythewood August 7-10. Established in 2018 by The Women’s South Carolina Golf Association, a non-profit organization founded in 1949, and Rockin Double Bar Productions, an events productions company.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, twenty-two teams of amateur golfers were able to take advantage of the opportunity to tee up with top women golfers from around the world in the Pro-Am. Played on the Garnet-Black Course, teams were composed of four amateur golfers and one professional.

Leta Lindley also finished first in the pro-am (pictured below) with David Holton, Jonathan Pace, Brent Ferrell and Easton Ferrell. | Photos SCWGA

David Holton, Jonathan Pace, Brent Ferrell and Easton Ferrell joined with Leta Lindley to claim the top spot of the day, finishing at -20.

The afternoon ended with live entertainment from Time Pirates Trio featuring Mandy Addy.

Senior Professionals & Amateurs competed in two rounds, Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9. The Open Professional and Amateur tournament was held in three rounds, Friday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 10. Both were held on Cobblestone’s Garnet-Black course.

Leta Lindley, first place Senior Professional

Senior Professional & Amateur

Leta Lindley from Palm Beach Gardens, FL, finished first in the Senior Professional division (and Senior Overall) at -9 and took home a $5,375 purse. Moira Dunn-Bohls of Palm Harbor, FL, finished second at -8 to claim $2,937.50.

Kathy Hartwiger finished +4 to claim the top spot in the Senior Amateur Division; she took home $200. Blythewood’s Catherine Shealy sat in the sixth spot after she shot 86 on Friday, but she was unable to compete on Saturday.

Sophia Burnett first place overall (and first place Open Amateur) with Lauren Clark first place Open Professional

Open Amateur & Professional

Amateur Sophia Burnett, of Green Pond, SC, finished at -5 under par on Sunday to claim first overall in the Open division. She claimed the $200 prize. Amateur Katherine Schuster of Harbinger, NC, and professional Lauren Clark of Orlando, FL tied for second overall. Schuster took home $150.

Amateurs Ella Stalvey and Paige Paolucci, both of Blythewood, finished in the top twenty overall. Stalvey finished six over par to tie for 11th place (7th place in the amateur division); Paolucci finished at 13 over to tie for 18th place (12th place in the amateur division).

Clark was the top Open Professional, finishing on par to take home $4,500. Ami Cianchandani of Watchung, NC, won $1,200 for second place in the Open Professional division.