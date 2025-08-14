Columbia Rd. and 4th St. intersection scene of double drive-by shootings

By

Columbia Road and 4th Street was the scene of two drive-by shootings in the same week. | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – Two consecutive drive-by shootings that occurred in daytime at the intersection of 4th Street and Columbia Road have residents in the area fearful for their safety.

The first incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, when the occupants of two cars – one gray and the other white – shot at each other. While the suspects had left the scene before officers arrived, shattered glass and several 40-caliber shell casings were found on the pavement at the scene.

Three days later, at the same location, at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, the occupants of two cars began shooting at each other as a man entered one of the cars at the intersection. Noting the shattered back window of one of the cars – a gray KIA – an eye witness said that vehicle appeared to be the same gray car involved in the Aug. 6 shootout.

The alleged suspects were described as black males wearing Covid masks.

The incidents are being investigated by both the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.