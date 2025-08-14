Fairfield County shooting leaves one dead, one injured

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide that occurred Monday at about 10 a.m., on Durham Place Road in the Lake Wateree area.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered one female deceased and another one injured in the lower part of the body. Both victims had been shot, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Coroner Chris Hill confirmed on Tuesday that 37 year old LaPorsha Farr of Spartanburg, SC was pronounced deceased on scene of a residence on Durham Place Rd. An autopsy has been scheduled with Newberry Pathology in Newberry, SC.

“We have reason to believe the suspects have fled the area, and at this time, we believe there is no immediate danger to our citizens,” Montgomery said. “This remains a very active investigation. With the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) our investigators are working tirelessly to collect evidence, interview witnesses, and pursue every lead.”

This incident continues to be investigated by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department and SLED. Additional details will be posted as they become available.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators, is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.