Fairfield Forward honors community successes as Duke grant nears completion

Jamie Bell (SC Legal Services), Angie Connor (FCCOA), Melva Rodgers (Sister Care), Patti Wilkes (First Steps), Vernon Kennedy (Fairfield Behavioral Health Services, Tom Ledbetter (Next Phase Management) | Photos: Gregg Bailey Photography

WINNSBORO – As Fairfield Forward prepared to close out the Duke Endowment Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas (HPHC) grant, the nonprofit organization held a celebration to look back on nearly a decade of initiatives that have empowered Fairfield County residents to live healthier lives.

Fairfield Forward Chair Vernon Kennedy presents award to Vice-Chair Patti Wilkes for 22 years service as Fairfield Forward Treasure

Approximately 70 people attended the luncheon and awards ceremony that was held Wed., Ayg. 6 at the Fairfield County School District Auditorium. The luncheon was catered by Jackie Bannister. Speakers were Fairfield Forward Chair Vernon Kennedy, Director of the Richland County Parks and Rec Department Lucas Vance, and S.C. Hospital Association representative Elijah Christian.

Founded in the 1980’s, Fairfield Forward was rebranded and received 501(c)(3) status in 2019. From the beginning, the organization has remained committed to building a healthier community through advocacy, funding, and partnerships.

“Since receiving support from The Duke Endowment in 2017, the organization has led the local HPHC initiative to reduce chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease through multi-sector collaboration and community-driven programs,” said the group’s Vice Chair Patti Wilkes.

A Decade of Impact

Ove the years, Fairfield Forward has introduced or expanded numerous initiatives, including:

FoodShare Fairfield – Over 4,500 fresh food boxes distributed since 2021, in partnership with FoodShare SC.

– Over 4,500 fresh food boxes distributed since 2021, in partnership with FoodShare SC. Community Gardens – Located at Prisma Health and local schools to promote access to fresh produce.

– Located at Prisma Health and local schools to promote access to fresh produce. Farmers Market – Supporting the Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market since 2015, open Saturdays and select Tuesdays from May to September.

– Supporting the Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market since 2015, open Saturdays and select Tuesdays from May to September. Water Bottle Stations – Installed in all local schools, including Richard Winn and at local offices such as Fairfield Behavioral Health, the Fairfield County Library, Fairfield County Council on Aging, and the SCDSS/SCDPH/Fairfield County First Steps building to promote hydration and reduce waste.

– Installed in all local schools, including Richard Winn and at local offices such as Fairfield Behavioral Health, the Fairfield County Library, Fairfield County Council on Aging, and the SCDSS/SCDPH/Fairfield County First Steps building to promote hydration and reduce waste. Fitness Center Equipment – Upgrades made at the County Parks and Recreation Center.

– Upgrades made at the County Parks and Recreation Center. Walkabouts Program – Offers movement-based online lessons for Pre-K–2nd grade students to improve focus and behavior. Lessons are based on SC state standards.

– Offers movement-based online lessons for Pre-K–2nd grade students to improve focus and behavior. Lessons are based on SC state standards. Diabetes Prevention Program – Year-long lifestyle change program led by trained coaches to lower diabetes risk.

– Year-long lifestyle change program led by trained coaches to lower diabetes risk. Alston Trailhead Camp; Kids in Parks – Encouraging outdoor activity through walking trails and nature programs.

From left: Trimease Carter (Central Carolina Community Foundation), Darlene Lynch (Office of Rural Health), Florence Praileau Franklin (Praileau Funds Grant), Ruby Bell (Fairfield Forward volunteer), Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery, Fairfield Forward Chair Vernon Kennedy and Shirley Able (Eastern Star)

Looking Ahead

As the HPHC grant concludes, Fairfield Forward is actively working to expand its impact through new partners and funding sources such as Central Carolina Community Foundation, American Red Cross, and One SC Fund.

One key focus is sustaining the FoodShare Fairfield program, which combats food insecurity by providing bi-weekly produce boxes. In 2024 alone, 503 boxes reached local families.

As the newly formed LTRG (Long Term Recovery Group) for Fairfield County, this Fairfield Forward is poised to assist as natural disasters occur.

Move Fairfield Forward

“Fairfield Forward remains steadfast in its mission,” said Chair Vernon Kennedy. “Our goal is to provide resources and opportunities that will promote wellness and transform Fairfield County into a healthier place to live, work, play, and pray.

To participate in Fairfield Forward’s work, call 803-767-7042 or email: [email protected] or go to www.fairfieldforwardsc.org