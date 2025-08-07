FCAC Dog Days of Summer art show opens Friday

By

WINNSBORO – A reception for Fairfield County Arts Council members’ summer show, “Dog Days of Summer,” will be held at The Rectory, St. John’s Episcopal Church on Friday, August 8 at 5 p.m.

The phrase, “Dog Days of Summer” originates from ancient times when the rising star Sirius, known as the “Dog Star” was associated with the increased heat during that period, typically between July and mid-September. The Farmers Almanac says that in ancient Greece and Rome, the dog days were believed to be a time when dogs and men alike were driven mad by the extreme heat.

Historically, Sirius (dog star only visible 40 days each year) in Hellenistic astrology is connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs and bad luck.

Artists will interpret this theme through painting, photography, collage and mixed media.

St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 301 W Liberty St in Winnsboro.