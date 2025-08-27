Field & Stream Music Fest cancelled… again

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – For the second year in a row, Field & Stream has cancelled its fall Music Fest, according to a statement posted on Field & Stream’s Instagram account.

The festival, scheduled for October, was to feature Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Eric Church, and others.

Instagram/fieldandstreamfest

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Field & Stream Music Fest has been canceled,” the statement read. “The refund process will commence immediately and will cover all Field & Stream purchases tied to your order, including tickets, upgrades, camping, parking, add-ons, taxes, and fees.”

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Dillon Pullen said pulling the event will impact many of Fairfield’s businesses who were preparing for the thousands of visitors that were expected to attend the festival.

“While we are certainly disappointed that the Field & Stream Music Fest has been cancelled in Fairfield County, we remain proud of our community and all that it has to offer,” Pullen said. “We recognize that the cancellation is a setback for many local businesses that were planning to accommodate the tens of thousands of people who would have been visiting the county for the event. Our Chamber remains committed to supporting these businesses and to highlighting Fairfield County as a welcoming destination for future events and visitors.”