Five file for Blythewood council seats

BLYTHEWOOD – Five candidates – so far – have filed to run for two open seats on the Blythewood Town Council in the general election to be held Nov. 4, 2025. Filing closes at noon, Friday, Aug. 15.

Candidates that have filed as of press time on Wednesday, Aug. 13, are: Patricia (Trish) Hovis, Richard (Rich) McKenrick, Corey Mitchell, Ja’maal Mosely, and Roberta (Bobbi) Young.

Patricia(Trish) Hovis is an Ashley Oakes resident and has lived in Blythewood for 19 years. She is married to former Town Councilman Roger Hovis who is retired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The couple has a daughter in college. Hovis holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice, and a graduate certificate in Gerontology from the University of South Carolina. She is the Department Chair of the Criminal Justice program at York Technical College

Richard (Rich) McKenrick, also a resident of Ashley Oaks, has lived in Blythewood for nine years. He is currently serving his first term on town council, and is past Chair of the Blythewood Planning Commission. He is a past president of his Ashley Oaks HOA. He is Blythewood’s representative on the Richland County TPAC (Transportation Penny Advisory Committee), and is seeking his second term on town council. He serves as General Manager of CMH Homes.

Corey Mitchell is a resident of the Blythe Creek neighborhood, and has lived in Blythewood for 11 years. A former police officer with the Columbia Police Department, he is now a police associate with the department.

Ja’maal Mosely is a resident of Cobblestone Park, and has lived in Blythewood for five years. He is a past Vice Chair and is currently Chair of the Blythewood Planning Commission. Mosely is a military veteran. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security Studies from American Military University and an Associate degree in applied science. He is married with two veteran sons and a daughter who attends Coastal Carolina.

The Voice was unable to speak with Roberta (Bobbi) Young before press time. She is a longtime resident of the Fulmer Road neighborhood, and has previously served as Chair of the Blythewood Planning Commission.

This story was updated on Thursday, August 14 at 4:23 p.m.