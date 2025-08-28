Man arrested at Blythewood Chamber office

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Bryan Keith Smith, 51, was arrested just before 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20, after he and an unidentified female had been standing outside the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce building, according to a Richland County Sheriff’s report.

The two were reportedly taking photos of the building, texting and looking in the windows of the building when chamber employees called 911.

“A previously issued warrant was the basis for his arrest,” an RCSD public information officer told The Voice.

According to a spokesperson with the criminal records department at the Richland County Clerk of Court’s office, that warrant had been issued Dec. 5, 2023, for ‘Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent under $2,000’ after Smith allegedly failed to return an iPad belonging to someone else.

Smith was released from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Thurs., Aug. 21, on a personal recognizance bond set at $2,125.

RCSD deputies were also called to the Chamber office and an adjacent office under similar circumstances the night before Smith’s arrest.

At about 8:30 p.m., on Aug. 19, Sheriff’s Deputies were called concerning two males who were observed for 10-15 minutes at the front door of the Chichester Insurance office at 305 Main Street, and then for another 15 minutes or so next door at the front door of the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce building.

A Sheriff’s deputy who responded, reported that the two individuals were males in their teens who said they were taking photos of the doors of the two buildings for an album cover.

“I told them to wrap it up and I left,” the deputy told The Voice.

The Sheriff’s office was unable to confirm that the Aug. 19 incident involving the two teen males was connected to Smith’s arrest the next day.