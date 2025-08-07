Man arrested in Fairfield on sex charges

By

Pena-Caceres

WINNSBORO – On July 22, 2025, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious activity. During the initial investigation, it was determined that a juvenile victim had been sexually assaulted.

Following a thorough investigation by our Criminal Investigations Division, arrest warrants were obtained for Darwin Gerarda Pena-Caceres, a Honduran national, on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 1st Degree (X2) and Kidnapping.

On July 28, 2025, with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division – SLED, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Pena-Caceres was located and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated.