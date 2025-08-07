New traffic pattern to temporarily increase Blythewood traffic woes

By

BLYTHEWOOD – New traffic patterns will be put in place on Monday, Aug. 11 that town officials say will have a temporary but significant impact on Blythewood Road and Community Road traffic.

“From an impact perspective, two things are going to be happening,” Interim Town Administrator Ed Driggers said during the July 28 town council meeting. “Scout Motors is at the stage that they will be bringing in newly hired employees at their site, as well as additional contractors. At the same time, in order to expedite the completion of the roundabout on Blythewood Road at Cobblestone Park, Richland County will be running work crews on first, second and third shifts instead of one daytime shift.”

Motorists who use Blythewood Road are asked to use extra caution as traffic will temporary be shifted around the roadwork until Sept. 30.

The most notable change will be a reconfigured traffic pattern at the intersection of Blythewood and Community Roads. The following traffic control measures will be put in place:

On Blythewood Road

Currently, westbound traffic on Blythewood Road that continues through the I-77 intersection curves slightly to the south. This through traffic will be re-routed to the north side of a new roundabout. This pattern is expected to last until the project is complete.

Currently, westbound traffic along Blythewood Road turning left onto Community Road curves slightly south. This pattern is expected to continue until Aug. 29.

Eastbound traffic will continue as currently configured; however, an additional right-turn lane will be added for traffic turning onto Community Road.

On Community Road

While Community Road remains closed to through traffic, a new traffic pattern will allow for Scout Motors-related traffic and traffic en route to Public Storage. From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday-Friday, there will be two southbound lanes of traffic and one northbound lane. The outside southbound lane will become a right-turn lane for Scout employees and contractors entering the Scout site. Drivers heading to Public Storage should remain in the left southbound lane.

Between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, the Community Road pattern will shift back to a standard one southbound/one northbound lane to allow road upgrades to continue.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, there will be two northbound lanes and one southbound lane. The outside lane is for traffic turning right (east) onto Blythewood Road, while the inside lane is for traffic turning left (west).

After 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and on weekends, the Community Road pattern will shift back to a standard one southbound/one northbound lane to allow road upgrades to continue.

Alternate Routes

While roadwork is ongoing, drivers traveling southbound on University Parkway should take University Village Drive in order to access Blythewood Road. Alternatively, motorists should take Links Crossing Drive to Woodlander Drive, then turn left onto Syrup Mill Road.

With the southern portion of Community Road now closed, drivers should take Wilson Boulevard to Fulmer Road before turning onto Blythewood Road.

The traffic control measures are necessary to complete road-widening projects that also include a double-lane roundabout at the intersection of Blythewood and Community roads, and also at the entrance and exit of Cobblestone Park Golf Club. As part of a separate project involving a new I-77 interchange, contractors with the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) have partially closed and detoured part of Community Road.

Additionally, Scout Motors is anticipating a scheduled increase in contractors working on its nearby construction site in August. To mitigate impact to the local community, Scout is working with its contractors to schedule deliveries outside of peak traffic hours and delaying a planned shift in the parking location for contractors until after the first week of school.

Following are Transportation Penny upgrades scheduled for the Blythewood Road area:

Crews have begun work to relocate the exit road of University Parkway for the Cobblestone Park gated community near Blythewood Road. This work will continue through Aug. 27. Other detail work on the perimeter of the Blythewood Road roundabout will continue through September.

Around Friday, Aug. 15, crews will begin paving the center of the roundabout at the entrance of Cobblestone Park, shifting traffic. This work will continue through the end of August.

From Sept. 14 to Oct. 1, crews will install concrete islands on Community Road.

Ongoing work to widen the north end of Blythewood Road, including storm drain and drainage structure upgrades, and final paving work are set for completion at the end of September.

While work is ongoing, drivers should expect temporary delays and plan extra time for travel, using alternate routes when possible. Message boards will provide updates for motorists, and crews will be on site directing traffic.

The work on Blythewood Road is scheduled for completion in early October. SCDOT’s I-77 Exit 26 Interchange Project is expected to wrap up by summer 2027. In the meantime, Community Road is scheduled to reopen at the new Exit 26 Interchange in April 2026.

For more information and updates on the roadwork and local traffic patterns, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov. Find out more about SCDOT road projects: https://i77exit26.com/.