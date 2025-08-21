Public Hearing for proposed Lake Wateree subdivision set for Aug. 28

By

WINNSBORO – A public hearing will be held by the Fairfield County Planning Commission on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., in the County Council Chamber, in the Fairfield County Governmental Complex at 250 N. Walnut St., in Winnsboro

Public can comment can be made at that meeting concerning a proposed housing development known as ‘Arrowhead Cove’ on Lake Wateree. The tax map number for the property is 077-00-00-022-000 in Winnsboro.

Applicant Charles Payne’s proposal consists of fifty-eight (58) lots on 99 acres owned by Charles A. Stevens, Jr.

If a citizen wishes to send in a written statement as their public comment concerning this matter, the statements must be received by the Community Development Director by noon on Wednesday prior to the Public Hearing. Those may be emailed to: [email protected] or mailed to: PO Drawer 60, Winnsboro SC, 29180 Attn: Joseph Toledo.

The general public is invited to attend the meeting in person where they will be allowed to speak for or against. The citizen will be allocated 3 minutes of time to speak. A total of ten (10) speakers will be allowed during this portion of the meeting and will be recorded on a first come, first serve basis. For additional questions or concerns, please call: 803-712-6596.