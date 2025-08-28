R2 proposes adjusting Round Top attendance lines

By

Map of proposed attendance lines for Round Top Elementary School. | https://r2i2.maps.arcgis.com/

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland School District Two sent an email to parents of R2 students stating that due to increased growth, the school district is proposing an adjustment to attendance lines for 12 elementary schools, including Round Top Elementary in Blythewood.

The email stated that, “In recent years, we’ve welcomed many new families, especially in our elementary grades …“

In an email exchange with The Voice on Tuesday, Will Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Richland Two, said the adjustments to attendance lines at Round Top add additional students to the school’s population, but does not redistrict students already attending Round Top Elementary.

“In this proposal for redrawing attendance lines, the Spring Park neighborhood will be reassigned from Sandlapper to Round Top. Round Top will be gaining students from the Spring Park neighborhood.”

These proposed changes would take effect for the 2026–2027 school year and are designed to balance enrollment so every child continues to enjoy a safe, supportive, and engaging learning environment, the email to parents stated.

In an effort, the email states, to be collaborative, transparent, and rooted in what’s best for students and the community, the district is inviting parents and guardians to attend a community input session.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more, ask questions, and share your thoughts,” the email stated.

Two Community Input Sessions were held Aug. 20 and Aug. 25. One remains on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at Polo Road Elementary School from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

For those who are unable to attend the input sessions, a feedback survey will be available online through Friday, Sept. 5.

Click here to view the interactive map of the proposed attendance lines.

Click here to look up the elementary school for a specific address under this proposal.