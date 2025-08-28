Robertson arrested following Winnsboro shooting

By

WINNSBORO – On Saturday, Aug. 9, Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the Columbia Road area of Winnsboro.

According to the police report, evidence at the scene indicated that shots were exchanged between individuals near a residence on Oak Street.

Following the investigation, Tyrese Antonio Robertson was arrested on Monday, Aug. 25, at his home on Oak Street for Breach of Peace, High and Aggravated in Nature. According to deputies, a search warrant was executed at the residence, where a firearm and ammunition were recovered. Robertson was also charged for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Robertson was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center where he was booked on the charges.

This investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may follow.