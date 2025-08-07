SC Women’s Open & Pro-Am set for Saturday at Cobblestone

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The 2025 South Carolina Women’s Open is set for Saturday at Blythewood’s Cobblestone Golf Club.

There are four divisions in the event: Open Amateur (49 and under), Open Professional (44 and under), Senior Amateur (50 and over), and Senior Professional (45 and over).

The Pro-Am – presented by Experience Columbia SC Sports – will play August 7; the Open Division will play August 8-9; and the Seniors will play August 8-10.

There will be approximately 100 players in the field from around the world including: the 2024 US Senior Women’s Open Champion Leta Lindley; and Rosie Jones, 25-time LPGA Tour Champion and on 7 Solheim Cup Teams; WSCGA Senior Player of the Year Lea Venable; and South Carolina’s Sophie Burnett to name a few.

The professional divisions will be playing for a $20,000 purse and amateur division prizes. Tee times will start at 8 a.m. each day with the Seniors going off first on Friday and in the afternoon on Saturday.

Spectators are welcome with free admission.

The Pro-Am presented by Experience Columbia SC Sports will be played on the championship course with each team comprised of four amateurs and one professional. The Pro-Am will include registration at 11 a.m., box lunches by Seawell’s Catering, a 1p.m. shotgun start, on course prizes, beverages, silent auction, awards reception and live music by Time Pirates Trio with Mandy Addy.