She’s the girl with the island vibe

The Pink Lemonade Palace owner Naujauh Bowers | Photos: Barbara Ball

Naujauh Bowers has taken fresh-fruit festival drinks to the next level with The Pink Lemonade Palace, her travelling lemonade bar that can be spotted at events all over the Carolinas, Georgia and beyond.

As a vendor at events like Rock Around the Clock and the Winnsboro Summer Nights Concerts, her vibrant specialties include custom-made watermelon and pineapple drinks served in the actual fruit shell – and always with flair.

“Every time I go on vacation, I see these big, pretty island-vibe drinks,” said Bowers, “and I wanted to bring that back home.

“I have so much fun connecting with people at the events, and the drinks are a big hit. I have lots of fun ones, like The Mermaid – it’s really sparkly and pretty, with edible glitter in. Everybody loves it.”

Bowers, 35, (her first name is pronounced Nah-jah) lives in the Killian area and graduated from Blythewood High School in 2008. She started marketing lemonade three years ago, originally to fund her non-profit, Ekua Love, aimed at helping girls in the urban community.

“Then the lemonade became successful enough to become its own LLC in 2025,” she said.

Bowers splits her time between running The Pink Lemonade Palace, partnering in an event planning business, G&G Catering, with her mom and an aunt, and travelling the world.

“My travels in Indonesia, Ghana and Jamaica are what really inspired the look I put together for the lemonade bar,” she said.

Globetrotting is a major passion for Bowers, and she arranges her life around it as much as possible, often traveling for 2-3 months of the year.

Pineapple Island fruit drink

“I save up for it,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t do anything. I don’t go out, I don’t buy anything. I still have clothes that I wore in high school! I don’t do anything with my money but eat and travel.”

She’s been as far afield as Egypt, and said the Grand Canyon is next on her list.

“The world is so beautiful. But America… America is magical. I’ve been to places here that felt way more magical than when I was in Indonesia, or touring the Bahamian Islands. I’m excited to go to more places like hot springs and waterfalls. There are so many cavern cave systems here. I just want to explore,” she said.

“My dream is to get a trailer for The Pink Lemonade Palace, so that I can pop up any and everywhere. I could just pack everything up in my food truck trailer and get on the road!”

In addition to vendor festivals, Bowers said she’s working to expand the Pink Lemonade Palace into business and corporate event bookings.

She can be reached at 803-741-8963, and on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram at The Pink Lemonade Palace.