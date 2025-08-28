St. John’s collecting coats for children of homeless families

By

Coat drive director Janet Brakefield | Susie Clinard

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – St. John’s Episcopal Church is partnering with the Fairfield County School District to collect coats and other needed clothing for the children of homeless families in the school district. The endeavor is the latest of several outreach programs St. John’s offers the community.

Janet Brakefield, who has been a member of St. John’s for 52 years and heads up the church’s outreach programs, contacted Danielle Mozie, FCSD’s social worker and community liaison to find out how the church could help with the district’s homeless families.

“We’re a small church, but when there’s a need in the community we step in,” Brakefield said.

As a result of that contact, Mozie and Brakefield came together to organize a coat drive for the children. By extension, coats are also being collected for their family members as well.

“The number of homeless children in the school district has doubled from 30 to 60 since the last school year,” Mozie said.

St. John’s members started collecting coats and scarves at the beginning of the summer but have accumulated so much more.

“I’ve gotten calls from other churches, and it’s become more of a community project, really,” Brakefield said.

In the Parish Hall of St. John’s, a coat rack is filled with coats and jackets of all styles and sizes, along with a table full of sweaters, scarves, gloves and socks.

This is the first coat drive St. John’s has conducted with the school district, but far from the first time the church’s outreach program has made an impact on the community. Last year, the church partnered with Fairfield Middle School to collect hygiene products and backpacks for students in need.

Leading up to Christmas, the church’s outreach program also works with Samaritan’s Purse, packing shoeboxes full of gifts and needed items for children who have been through natural disasters, or who live in poverty or in war torn countries around the world. The boxes arrive as Christmas gifts.

Beginning in November, the church will pack out around 20 boxes full of food and Christmas items to the elderly in Fairfield County who receive Meals on Wheels.

A unique way St. John’s directly impacts the community is by connecting with the female inmates of Fairfield County’s Detention Center. Women in the outreach program conduct Bible study for the female inmates each week. They also provide cookies, greeting cards, and other goodies for the detention center’s Christmas party.

“One inmate sent one of those greeting cards to a son she hadn’t seen in 15 years. After receiving the greeting card, the son came to visit her. And even after the women are released, we try to go visit them if possible,” Brakefield said.

Coat, gloves, and scarf donations should be clean and in good condition, and can be brought to the church on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. St. John’s is located at 301 West Liberty St., Winnsboro. To schedule a drop off during the week, call (803) 635-4398 or email [email protected].

St. John’s coat drive will end Sept. 30, however, donations can still be made directly to the school district by reaching out to Danielle Mozie at (803) 635-5594 or [email protected].

“We always welcome donations that will help our families,” Mozie said.

There are other programs that assist homeless children and their families throughout the year, such as counseling to make sure the children are adjusting well in class socially and emotionally. There are other programs to ensure that the students have transportation to and from school, and any other needs in and outside of school.

There is also a list of school supplies on the FCSD’s website that details what supplies are needed for each grade. Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks must be made out to the Fairfield County School District. To make monetary donations contact Danielle Mozie.