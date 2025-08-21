Taylor files for Blythewood Town Council seat

By

From left: Rich McKenrick (incumbent), Patricia Hovis, Corey Mitchell, Ja’maal Mosely, and Marcus Taylor. Not pictured: Roberta Young. | Photos: Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – A sixth candidate has filed to run for a Blythewood town council seat in the general election to be held Nov. 4, 2025.

Marcus Taylor, joins five other candidates who are vying for two open seats on Blythewood town council – Patricia (Trish) Hovis, who lives in Ashley Oaks; current Councilman Rich McKenrick, also a resident of Ashley Oaks; Corey Mitchell, who lives in BlytheCreek; Ja’maal Mosely, who lives in Cobblestone Park; and Roberta (Bobbi) Young, who lives on Fulmer Road. Those five candidacies were announced in The Voice last week. Taylor filed after The Voice had gone to press.

Current Council member Erica Page did not file for re-election.

Taylor is a resident of Dawson’s Creek, and has lived in Blythewood for 20 years. He is currently serving his sixth year on the Blythewood Planning Commission. Taylor is self-employed and the owner of Blythewood Surveillance Service.