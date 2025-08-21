Three vie for Winnsboro Town Council seat

By

WINNSBORO – Three candidates have filed to run for the open seat in District 3 of the Winnsboro Town Council in a special election to be held on Sept. 30, 2025.

The seat was vacated after Councilman Demetrius Chatman was elected mayor last April.

The candidates who have filed for the seat are: Russell (Russ) M. Brown, Trista Davis, and Kimberly Uphold.

Russell (Russ) M. Brown grew up in Forest Hills, and after college lived in Ridgeway several years before moving to Winnsboro where he has lived with his family the last 11 years. He served on the Ridgeway Town Council, the Ridgeway Board of Architectural Review, and serves as deacon, and on the finance and scholarship committees for Sion Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro. He has volunteered as a youth coach for the Fairfield Co. Rec Commission for the last 15 years. Brown holds a Bachelor’s degree in Construction Science and Management from Clemson University.

Trista Davis has lived in Winnsboro for 50 years and has served on the First Steps; volunteers for the American Red Cross and the Boys and Girls Clubs; and is president of the Love Never Fails organization. She holds a degree in early childhood education from Midlands Technical College.

Kimberly Uphold, a native of Pennsylvania, has lived in Winnsboro for three years. She has served on the Washington Student Achievement Council, Legislative Committee, as the Reading Area Community College-5K Run Coordinator, and as PA Financial Aid Training Chair on the Pennsylvania Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. Uphold holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Community Service and Economic Leadership and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management, both from Alvernia University.