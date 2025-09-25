All-in-One-Kingdom Event Center cuts the ribbon

By

Owners Alice and Cedric Stewart, cut the ribbon with Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman, right, and Chamber President Dillon Pullen. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – A ribbon cutting was held on September 20, 2025, at All-In-One-Kingdom Convention Event Center, located at 1132-A Kincaid Bridge Road in Winnsboro. The celebration included a community walk-through and a hospitality dinner from 12 to 4 p.m.

The center features a rental venue, cosmetology space/barber and beauty salon, a beauty supply store, and flea market.

Those in attendance included owners Alice and Cedric Stewart, Winnsboro Mayor Demetrius Chatman, Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce President Dillon Pullen, Clerk of Court Dorothy Boyd Belton, Spiritual Sister Alice Jordan, and Wanda Dae.

The center aims to serve as a location for beauty services, retail, and community events in Fairfield County.