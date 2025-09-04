Attorney for Town of Ridgeway: Church never filed FOI requests

By

RIDGEWAY – After the Neighborly Church of Peace in Ridgeway filed a lawsuit in July against the Town of Ridgeway, asserting that the Town’s non-responsiveness to a series of Freedom of Information requests violates state law, the Town has now filed for dismissal of the Complaint.

The Town’s attorney, Tommy Morgan, filed a Notice of Motion and Motion in the Court of Common Pleas of the Sixth Judicial Circuit for an Order dismissing the church’s Complaint, stating that “the church never served any of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requests upon the Defendant Town of Ridgeway as alleged in the Complaint and, therefore, is not the proper party to this action”

The Motion to Dismiss also stated that church’s “Complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action and should be dismissed as to Defendant Town of Ridgeway pursuant to Rule 12(b)(6) of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”

The church filled the lawsuit on July 28, stating that the Town had received 5 Freedom of Information requests on Feb. 3, 2025; Feb. 13, 2025; March 5, 2025; March 28, 2025, and another one on March 28, 2025, according to the suit.

The Town’s Motion to Dismiss was filed a month later on Aug. 27.