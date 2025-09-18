Bengals back on track with Keenan win

BLYTHEWOOD – Following a disappointing loss to Fort Mill, the Bengals (2-2) bounced back with a convincing 41-6 victory over Keenan (2-2) Friday.
Junior quarterback James Veasey threw two touchdown passes to senior Ben Hendrix and rushed for a third touchdown. He was 7-for-14 for 148 yards with no interceptions. Backup quarterback Caedmon Watson was 2-for-2 for 22 yards.
Hendrix’s touchdown catches of 47 and 31 yards were his only two catches on the night.
Sophomore Landyn Strong led the team in rushing for 186 yards and a score on 15 carries, including a 67-yard run.
Senior Marion Glover had two interceptions on the night, including a pick he returned for a TD. Lamarius Chisholm also came down with an interception.
Placekicker Ashton Davis was 5-for-5 in extra points and made two field goals.
Blythewood plays host to Westwood in the fifth installment of the Battle for the Axe rivalry, where the Bengals look to return the axe to Blythewood after Westwood’s 7-0 win last year. Since competing for the Jean Schmidt Memorial Trophy, the Bengals and the Redhawks have split the series 2-2. Since playing each other in 2012, when Westwood first fielded a team, the series is tied 5-5.