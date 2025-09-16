Blythewood shooting leaves one dead, one injured

By

Map: Google

BLYTHEWOOD – Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Haygood Road this afternoon.

On Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Haygood Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located an adult female victim dead on scene and an adult male victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect(s) fled prior to deputies’ arrival, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.

If you have information regarding this incident, call RCSD at (803)576-3000 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.