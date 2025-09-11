Eagles open season at home

By

The Eagles travel to Newberry Academy for a conference match tonight. | Photos: Laura Bonds

WINNSBORO – Richard Winn fell 3-0 to a tough 2A Laurens Academy at home on Tuesday.

The Eagles went up 4-1 behind the service of Mary Margaret Swearingen.

Following 25-9 loss in game one, the Eagles found themselves trailing early again in game two. Down 14-2, the Eagles worked to close the gap behind the service of Alissa Monroe, who served four points in a row to put RW down 14-6. Laurens stymied the Eagle rally and went on to win game two of the best-of-three match with a 25-10 final.

Laurens opened game three with an ace, but a sideout put Mary Margaret Swearingen behind the line to serve for the Eagles. Swearingen aced her first serve and went on to tally two more points, and the Eagles held a 4-1 lead, their first of the match.

Laurens took the lead back with their next service, but the Eagles battled back and forth with Laurens, trailing by just two points (12-10) at one point. Laurens tallied 13 points in their next three services to close out the game with a 25-13 final.

The loss follows the Eagles (1-2) four-game win over King Academy on Sept. 4. The Eagles squeaked out a 25-21 win in game one, then dominated game two 25-7 before falling 22-25 in game three. Richard Winn put King to bed with a 25-9 final in game four for the Eagles’ first win of the season.

The home game against King was their second of a three-game home stretch. They opened play on Aug. 28 against defending SCISA 1A state champion Cambridge Academy. The Eagles fell 3-0 with 25-9, 25-11 and 25-18 finals.

Richard Winn returns to action for their first road game at Newberry Academy today. They’ll travel to King next Tuesday, then host Wardlaw on Thursday.