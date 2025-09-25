Eagles rebound with win over Wardlaw

WINNSBORO – After a fourth quarter loss at Laurens, Richard Winn found its way back into the win column on Friday when it hosted Wardlaw Academy.
In what seemed like a game of cat and mouse, Richard Winn came away with a 35-34 win to move to 2-3 on the season.
The Eagles struck first with a touchdown off the legs of Bennett Nicholson. It would be his first of three on the night.
Wardlaw responded with two touchdowns in a row to go up 12-7. The Patriots’ missed PATs would haunt them later, down one as time expired.
A kickoff return and a successful conversion put Richard Winn back on top 15-12. Nicholson extended the lead to 21-12 with his second score of the night.
Both teams scored again in the second quarter. The Eagles led 27-20 at halftime.
Wardlaw found the end zone in the third – the only score of the quarter – but another missed point after left them behind 27-26.
Eli Smith legged in one in the fourth. A two-point-conversion gave the Eagles a 35-26 cushion.
Wardlaw hit back fast. The successful two-point conversion put them down 35-34, and the Eagles held on as time expired.
The Eagles hit the road to Myrtle Beach Christian this week.