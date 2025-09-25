You are here: Home / Sports / Eagles rebound with win over Wardlaw

Eagles rebound with win over Wardlaw

September 25, 2025 By Staff
Bennett Nicholson hands off to Eli Smith (21). | Laura Bonds

WINNSBORO – After a fourth quarter loss at Laurens, Richard Winn found its way back into the win column on Friday when it hosted Wardlaw Academy.

In what seemed like a game of cat and mouse, Richard Winn came away with a 35-34 win to move to 2-3 on the season.

The Eagles struck first with a touchdown off the legs of Bennett Nicholson. It would be his first of three on the night.

Wardlaw responded with two touchdowns in a row to go up 12-7. The Patriots’ missed PATs would haunt them later, down one as time expired.

A kickoff return and a successful conversion put Richard Winn back on top 15-12. Nicholson extended the lead to 21-12 with his second score of the night. 

Both teams scored again in the second quarter. The Eagles led 27-20 at halftime.

Wardlaw found the end zone in the third – the only score of the quarter – but another missed point after left them behind 27-26.

Eli Smith legged in one in the fourth. A two-point-conversion gave the Eagles a 35-26 cushion.

Wardlaw hit back fast. The successful two-point conversion put them down 35-34, and the Eagles held on as time expired.

The Eagles hit the road to Myrtle Beach Christian this week.

Filed Under: Sports Tagged With: ,

Contact us: (803) 767-5711 | P.O. Box 675, Blythewood, SC 29016 | [email protected]