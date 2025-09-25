Fairfield hosts Kids Market

By

Photos: Contributed

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield Farmer’s Market’s first-ever Kids Market last weekend was lots of fun and a great success, according to Market Director Jamie Vain.

Held in conjunction with the Fairfield Market’s regular market day and the national Kids Market organization’s Columbia branch, there were nine kid vendors selling everything from baked goods and books to bracelets and lemonade.

“I think they brought a new group of shoppers and visitors to our regular market and we definitely plan to do this again,” Vain said. “I’d like us to have a kids market throughout the summer months next year.”

The Fairfield Farmer’s Market will hold their last regular market for the season next Saturday, Sept. 27. Then there will be a holiday market on Nov. 22.