Fairfield Planning Commission approves Lake Wateree site plan

WINNSBORO – During a public hearing held by the Fairfield County Planning Commission on Thursday, Aug. 28, the Commission voted 5-2 to approve a site plan for a proposed housing development known as ‘Arrowhead Cove’ on Lake Wateree. The tax map number for the property is 077-00-00-022-000 in Winnsboro.

Former Commission Chair William Grey and Commissioner Ashley Mills voted against the plan.

The development includes three private roads – Spear Point Road, Beaver Lodge Road, and tomahawk Ridge Lane – that will connect to the existing road, Great North Road.

“If the three roads remain private as currently proposed, then this development will not go forward to county council,” said Director of Fairfield Community Development Joseph Toledo. “However, if the community decides for the county to take ownership of the roads, then that would have to go before council.”

Applicant Charles Payne’s proposal consists of fifty-eight (58) lots on 99 acres owned by Charles A. Stevens, Jr.

All of the homes will be on septic tanks and about a third of those septic tanks will be specially made (not prefab) because of the contour of the land. Because of the distance to a source of water for fire service, the homes will also be required to install residential sprinklers.

The development, as proposed, does not consist of a large tract building of homes. Buyers will select their own home builder. The covenants & restrictions do not require a minimum square footage or design language for the homes.

The developer is planning a 2-phase development with the smaller area (Tomahawk Ridge Lane) being developed first then moving on to phase 2 to consist of the remaining private roads. A buildout of approx. 10 years is expected for the phases. There is no build-out date requirement as to when the development must be completed in full.

Zoning regulations call for 1.7 acres per home.

The contentious issue brought about 40-50 Lake Wateree residents and 12 speakers who opposed the plan. Citizens also presented a petition and five wrote letters of opposition.

There were numerous objections to the number of septic tanks and increased development around the lake.