Griffins down Lewisville

WINNSBORO – Griffins quarterback Kaden Diggs scored in the final minute of the game to give Fairfield Central (3-1) a 29-22 win, Fairfield Central’s third straight victory.
Diggs was 7-for-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 12 times for 47 yards.
Kenyan Douglas led the way on the ground for the Griffins with 127 yards on 16 carries.
Dre Walker had four catches for 58 yards. On defense Walker had 13 total tackles.
Owen Wilson had 15 tackles, two for loss. Kaylin Culp had 15 tackles, Joey Jamison had 14 stops and Chantz Hemphill had 12 tackles, one for loss. Keshon Williams made two tackles for loss.
The Griffins head down Highway 34 across the Broad River to take on a resurgent Newberry team. The 3A Bulldogs (4-0) are fresh from a 45-22 handling of 5A Chapin and have outscored their opponents 193-48.