Griffins fall to Newberry on the road

NEWBERRY – The Griffins scored first, but couldn’t keep up against one of the better teams in Class 3A football, falling at Newberry 45-34 Friday.
Bulldogs quarterback Kenton Caldwell rushed for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth. He closed out the night with 349 all-purpose yards. Ty Abrams had two TD runs.
Among the two Griffins’ rushing touchdowns in the first half, Derek Cammon had a 3-yard score. Kaden Diggs threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Ty’quarius Shannon. Fairfield Central trailed 35-21 at the half.
Newberry (5-0) travels to Saluda (3-1) Friday.
Fairfield Central (3-2) plays host to Andrew Jackson (2-2) Friday. The Volunteers routed Lewisville 52-13 last week.