Kershaw fugative sentenced for murder of former FCHS student

By

KERSHAW COUNTY – A Kershaw County jury convicted Alexander Francis Harmon of murder on Sept. 17, 2025. The Honorable Heath P. Taylor sentenced Harmon to life in the SC Department of Corrections.

Harmon

On June 2, 2018, Harmon’s father alerted Kershaw County dispatch that Harmon confessed to shooting his girlfriend, Katelin Crocker, after an argument. Crocker was a 2017 honor graduate of Fairfield Central High School, a violinist, and a licensed cosmetologist.

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Harmon’s home around 2 a.m. They found him on the porch, eating potato chips, smoking cigarettes, and drinking a beer. Harmon told deputies that Crocker was dead inside.

At the Sheriff’s Office, Harmon claimed that Crocker had the shotgun first. He said it fired during a struggle. Deputies arrested him and charged him with murder.

On Nov. 16, 2018, a circuit court judge granted Harmon a $150,000 surety bond. Harmon posted bond that day and soon fled South Carolina.

Crocker

While on the run, Harmon used the alias “Sean Daldry.” He obtained government documents, insurance, and vehicle registration under the false identity.

In December 2024, the FBI learned “Daldry” was communicating with a 15-year-old runaway in Florida. Agents tracked him to a motel in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he was arrested after a brief chase.

Law enforcement confirmed “Daldry” was Harmon through fingerprints. He was extradited to South Carolina in January 2025.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuted the case. Senior Assistant Solicitor Dale Scott and Assistant Solicitor Michael Bradbury led the prosecution. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated.