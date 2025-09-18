Laurens surges past Eagles in fourth

LAURENS – Richard Winn’s football team headed to Laurens on Friday in search of their second win of the season. Instead, the Eagles found an uphill battle that ended in a 36-22 loss.
Laurens struck first. A successful two-point conversion put them up 8-0 early in the first quarter. The Crusaders scored again in early in the second quarter to go up 16-0.
Down, but not out, the Eagles mounted a comeback. With only one successful two-point conversion, the Eagles cut Laurens’ lead to 16-14 by halftime, thanks to two touchdowns off the legs of senior quarterback Bennett Nicholson.
The Eagles took possession first in the third quarter. Another Nicholson run, this one from 41-yards out, gave Richard Winn their first lead of the game. The two-point conversion put the Eagles up 22-16. Laurens responded quickly with a score, but the two-point attempt failed.
Knotted at 22 to start the fourth quarter, Laurens struck again quickly to go up 28-22. Another Crusader score put the Eagles down 36-22, and Laurens held on for the win.
The loss puts Richard Winn at 1-3 on the season. They’re set to host Wardlaw Academy on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.