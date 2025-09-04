“Paws for a Cause” fundraiser set for Sept. 13

By

WINNSBORO — On Friday, Sept. 13th, something really good is going to happen – the Fairfield County Animal Control & Adoption Center will host a community fundraiser called Paws for a Cause.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter located at 1678 US Hwy 321 Business N, Winnsboro.

This family-friendly event invites the public to purchase a concrete paw print stepping stone for a $25 donation. Attendees can paint and decorate their paw in memory or honor of a beloved pet. They can then take it home or leave it to become part of a new walking path through the shelter’s outdoor area, connecting guests and animals in a meaningful way.

“Every paw painted is a step closer to a brighter future for our shelter pets,” said Shelter Director Jo Shaw. “It’s a chance for folks in our community to come together in support, remembrance, and action.”

In addition to the paw-painting, the day will be packed with fun for all ages, including a bounce slide, Cornhole games, delicious food, including ice cream and George King’s mouthwatering barbecue sandwiches.

There will also be raffle prizes, a chance to get up close and personal with Fairfield County’s K9 officers and their handlers. The county’s firefighters, will be on hand to keep guests cool with a splash.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the dogs and cats of Fairfield County Animal Control by funding shelter enrichment things like play yard upgrades, and medical care.

The event will be held rain or shine. No registration required.

For more information or to donate, please contact the shelter directly at (803) 815-0805 or email [email protected]

Located in Winnsboro, Fairfield County Animal Control serves the community through compassionate animal care, public education, and lifesaving rescue partnerships. The shelter is actively working to expand its community programs, increase live outcomes, and promote responsible pet ownership across the region.