R2 announces Teacher of the Year finalists

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Four teachers in Blythewood-area schools have been named as Richland School District Two Teacher 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year finalists. Meredith Blocker, Elisabeth Luck, Abigail Taylor, and Joy Walker are four of the five finalists for the district award.

Meredith Blocker teaches Spanish and is Chair of the World Language Department at Blythewood High School. Blocker holds a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Education from the University of South Carolina, Columbia. She is National Board Certified and recently received certification in Teaching Children of Poverty.

“My biggest contribution lies in fostering a supportive environment where all students, especially those struggling, feel valued and capable,” Blocker says. “I strive to make Spanish accessible and engaging. Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their circumstances. I want to be a champion and advocate for them.”

Blocker says her biggest accomplishment is building strong relationships and seeing students gain confidence in the language and discover their potential.

“These relationships allow for high academic and behavioral standards – students rise to meet elevated expectations when they know their teacher believes in them,” she says.

Elisabeth Luck is a third grade teacher at Lake Carolina Upper Elementary School. Luck’s approach to teaching is to be the teacher she wishes she had.

“I know that my role as my students’ teacher goes far beyond any textbook page or lesson plan,” she says. “I live each school year in the hope that my students see me as one of their biggest cheerleaders, their proud coach. I hope my students find our classroom home to be cozy and warm and a place where they can take risks and make mistakes but never be judged. I hope they see me as someone who loves them and wants them to feel seen.”

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1999 and a Master of Arts in Teaching, Early Childhood Education in 2000 from the University of South Carolina, Columbia. Luck earned Teacher of the Year honors while working in neighboring Richland School District One at Meadowfield Elementary School.

Abigail Taylor teaches kindergarten at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina, Columbia and studied project based learning at Clemson University.

“I became a teacher because of my deep love for learning and my desire to share that passion with others in my community,” said Taylor. “Like many, I was inspired by teachers who made a difference in my own life, and I realized I wanted to do the same for my students. For me, teaching isn’t just about academics—it’s about helping students discover their love of learning, pursue their passions and interests, and develop the skills they need for life.”

If selected as District Teacher of the Year, Taylor says she would use the platform as a spokesperson for both teachers and students. Her message, “every student deserves a shot at success, and teachers deserve the support and resources they need to make that happen.”

Joy Walker an English Language Arts Teacher at Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle School. She has also taught at Longleaf Middle School and the South Carolina Virtual Charter School. In 2015, she was selected as Longleaf’s Teacher of the Year.

“The biggest challenge I see to public education today is the number of teachers that leave the profession because they feel that remaining in the classroom is not sustainable,” Walker said. “In addition, fewer college students wanting to enter the profession are leading to an ever growing teacher shortage. I have made it a mission to not only encourage my colleagues to remain, when possible, but also to mentor and train up new teachers who enter the profession.”

Walker holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Messiah University in Grantham, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Education from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Kim Moore says that one of the greatest strengths as a district is our people.

“Some teach different subjects at different schools, but they share one common purpose of believing each student has unlimited potential and they work tirelessly to help them see it in themselves,” Dr. Moore said. “These extraordinary educators who never stop learning and always strive to improve, have been selected because they are undeniably difference-makers and are seen as the best of the best by their peers, administrators and school family.”

Each finalist received a surprise visit from Dr. Moore, school board members, their principals and other administrators to recognize their finalist positions.