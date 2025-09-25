TOW election set for Sept. 30

By

WINNSBORO – A special election to fill Winnsboro Town Council’s district 3 seat will be held Tuesday, Sept. 30. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated last April when Councilman Demetrius Chatman was elected Mayor.

Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday, ending Friday, Sept. 26.

At 10 a.m. on the day of the special election, the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes at the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 315 S. Congress Street in Winnsboro

On Thursday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of the provisional ballots cast in the special election. These hearings will be held at the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections office, 315 S. Congress Street in Winnsboro.

Precincts and polling places will be open during the special election from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.