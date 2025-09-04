US News & World Report ranks BHS #26 in SC

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood High School was recently recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the most outstanding high schools in the state of South Carolina.

Blythewood was ranked as the top school in Richland School District Two and as #6 in the Columbia metro-area high schools, and #26 in the state.

According to usnews.com, schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

Along with the school’s graduation rate, the News & World Report scorecard demonstrates the percentage of the school’s population that take at least one AP exam, pass at least one AP exam, are proficient in mathematics, reading, and science. Blythewood’s overall score was 85.17 out of 100.

“Our consistent ranking among the top schools in the state is a testament to the hard work of our students, staff, and community,” the school tweeted with their announcement.