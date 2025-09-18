By

Van Johnson Collins, 78, of Winnsboro, son of Coy Collins and Carrie Bell Taylor Collins, passed away on September 13th.

Van, affectionately known as Papa, lived a full and beautiful life. He was born in Thomaston Georgia on October 27, 1946.

In the 78 years that Van lived he was so many things to so many people. He was a son, a brother, a hero, a husband, a dad, a papa, an uncle, a coach and a friend. Van truly had a heart of gold, always looking out for others, lending a listening ear or arms for a hug. Van just didn’t live for his happiness but for the happiness of others. He dedicated his life to God, family, service in the military and the community.

Van proudly served in the US Army from October 1967 until May 1969 achieving the rank of Sergeant. While serving his country in Vietnam he received two Purple Hearts. His commitment to his country was unwavering and he was a source of inspiration to all who knew him.

Van was a cable splicer for Verizon telephone Company for 33 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children along with all the neighborhood children playing ball and telling stories.

He was a devoted husband to his wife of 51 years Pamela Weed Collins (Pam) and a loving father to his sons Cliﬀ Collins (Jessica) and Chris Collins (Dorothy) and a loving papa to his grandchildren Cooper, Lily, Ethan, Grayson and Donovan. Brother to Brett Collins (Beth) and Susan Collins Strausbaugh. Dearly loved son-in-law to Bobbie Weed and brother-in-law to Patty Weed. He had many friends and extended family members who will miss him dearly.

He was a lifetime member of Stephen Greene Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a greeter who always had treats for the children.

We find comfort in knowing that his legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us, the love he shared and the memories we will cherish forever.

Funeral services were held at Stephen Greene Baptist Church at 2:00PM Wednesday, September 17, 2025 with visitation following in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials can be made to Stephen Greene Baptist Church 500 Seventh St. Winnsboro, SC.