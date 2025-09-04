Winnsboro rehab projects are turning the corner

By

Art Show Gallery & Studio at 107 N. Congress St. in downtown Winnsboro.

WINNSBORO – As part of its burgeoning downtown redevelopment efforts that began in 2022, the Winnsboro town council voted to place an option on the property located at 201 N. Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro – a neglected building that previously housed a dry cleaning business that has not been in operation for 30 years, according to Town Manager Chris Clauson. The council’s 5-0 vote approved a $10,000 purchase agreement for the property.

It was the start of something big.

While the contemporary style building is still not completely renovated, it’s been cleaned up and painted so as to no longer be an eyesore. It now catches the eye in a good way as it waits to become fully renovated.

“We will probably never sell this building but once it has a new roof, electrical, plumbing and landscaping, we’ll certainly be able to rent it,” said Clauson.

For now, cleaned up and with a new coat of paint, the building is no longer an eyesore. It’s contributing to the grander scheme of getting the entire Town fixed up and looking better.

Down Congress Street to the south, at 107 N. Congress Street, a small building at the side of the former Wells Fargo Bank has been cleaned up and is on its way to being a productive space in the downtown.

Soon to open its doors, Art Show Gallery will be owned and operated by local artist Barbara Yongue, who previously ran a gallery in town before closing it several years ago.

The building itself was once part of the Wells Fargo bank property that was acquired by Capstone Property Group in 2023.

“While initial efforts to secure historic tax credits for the Wells Fargo building were denied due to extensive 1960s alterations by Wachovia that modernized the structure, Capstone remains optimistic, said Capstone’s co-owner Webb Yongue. “With the Town of Winnsboro actively updating its historic district, there is renewed hope that tax credits will eventually make it possible to pursue Capstone’s original vision for the bank building: four apartments on the second floor and an upscale restaurant on the ground level.”

The portion of the building that will house Art Show has been fully separated from the bank property and is now nearing completion, with final plumbing and electrical work underway.

Barbara Yongue said she expects to open by the end of September and is eager to play a role in the revitalization of downtown Winnsboro.

“This is a really special moment for me,” she said. “I’m thrilled to add another art presence to the heart of Winnsboro and to be part of the exciting momentum happening downtown.”