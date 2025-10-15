$15K reward offered for info about Chester man

By

CHESTER COUNTY – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the FBI are looking for Carlton Wallace Dixon, 45.

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Dixon’s arrest.

Dixon is wanted for Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of Certain Crimes. Dixon is accused of shooting Elijahwan D. Boulware, 29, on Flint Street in Chester County, SC, on June 17, 2024. Anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts should contact: SLED at (866) 472-8477 or email [email protected].; email Chester County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected]; or email the FBI at [email protected]