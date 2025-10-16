BHS, WHS run in Coaches Classic

By

NEWBERRY – Blythewood and Westwood runners got a taste of their competition at the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic in Newberry on Saturday. Blythewood raced in the International Division; Westwood competed in the Championship division.

Blythewood’s Jacob Powell finished 5th at 15:49 out of 260 runners in the International Boys division. Luke Hurley from Boiling Springs finished first at 15:32.

Anthony Knight came in 68th place at 17:14.00. Dillan Boyer finished at 17:47.00; Johnathon Lenker finished at 18:00; and Austin Dwiggins crossed the line at 18:16.

The Bengal boys came in 18th place out of 38 teams. Greer Middle College took first place.

The Bengal girls’ team finished 16th out of 37 teams. Fort Mill took first place.

Anna Kelly finished 7th at 18:54.11 out of 250 runners in the International Girls division. Clover’s Ella Eighbor came in first at 17:55.12.

Paige Kelly came in at 20:51.82 for 76th place. Scarlett Baker finished at 21:00.73; Madeline Lowery clocked in at 21:39.16; and Aubrey Watson rounded out Blythewood’s scores at 21:54.63.

Championship Division

Westwood boys came in 14th place out of 50 teams. Pelion took first.

The boys were led by Sean Bullock, who came in 47th place at 18:30.26 out of 350 runners. Joseph Cabri of Greenwood took first at 16:45.97.

Aiden Adkins finished next for Westwood at 18:39.33 in 60th place. Blaize Owen came in 97th at 19:11.86. Ty Owen finished at 19:16.62; and Kameron Williams came in at 19:49.51.

Rebecca Ashley was the girls’ top finisher. Ashley came in 23rd place out of 295 runners at 21:31.23. North Charleston’s Corrie Reinhardt finished first at 19:20.51.

Christina Tyndall came in 48th place at 22:24.83. Gabrielle Singleton finished at 26:25.55; Zakiya Cater finished next at 27:26.38; and Brianna Ratcliff rounded out Westwood’s times at 27:34.21.

Westwood girls came in 32nd out of 40 teams. Wilson Hall took first place.