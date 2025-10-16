BHS&M to host ‘Burning of Columbia’ author

By

‘Carnival of Destruction’ author Tom Elmore will discuss Sherman’s invasion of South Carolina. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – February, 2025, marked the 160th anniversary of General Sherman’s march across South Carolina during the civil war, and, specifically, the burning of Columbia.

That burning will be the subject of a special program presented by the Blythewood Historical Society & Museum on Thursday, Oct. 23, featuring ‘Carnival of Destruction’ author Tom Elmore, who will discuss Sherman’s invasion of South Carolina and the events of February 17, 1865, when Confederates surrendered Columbia to General Sherman.

Sherman subsequently burned Columbia and much of the area to the north of Columbia, including swaths in the Blythewood area on up into Fairfield County.

Elmore holds degrees in History and Political Science from the University of South Carolina, and is the current State Historian for the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He is a member of the Richland County 250 Committee, the Robert Burns Society of the Midlands and the Davidson Clan from Scotland.

Elmore has authored five books about South Carolina in the 19th century. He also writes articles in regional and national publications and has been a book reviewer for two national magazines. His lectures take him across the Mid-Atlantic States.

This free community event is supported by SC Humanities.

The program will be held at the Langford-Nord House, 100 McNulty Street at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 23.

For more information call 803-333-8133 or email [email protected].